Abu Dhabi: Four agents of the Lebanon-based terrorist Hezbollah group were sentenced to life for planning terrorist attacks in the UAE, while two other members of the terrorist group were handed 10 years in prison, by the Federal Abu Dhabi Court of Appeals on Wednesday.

The court also ordered the deportation of the four from the country, upon completion of their jail terms, and the confiscation of all communications devices, computers and mobile phones.

A member o the terrorist group, A.N.M.A.S., was also fined Dh3,000 for possessing a rifle without a licence.

A Syrian man and four other Lebanese men, detained in connection with the terror charges, were acquitted.

The court heard the case of 11 Arabs — three fugitives and eight detainees — charged with setting up a terrorist cell and planning terrorist attacks in the UAE upon the orders of Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

State Security Prosecution charged the members of the cell with planning to bomb a vital facility in the UAE.

The cell also carried out a mock attack in a yard close to the facility to test the response of UAE security services to such incidents.

The prosecution accused the cell members residing in the UAE of communicating with Hezbollah in favour of Iran and collecting sensitive security information from the UAE’s ports and airports, where Hezbollah agents filmed sensitive places that are not allowed to be photographed.

Other agents filmed a port in clear violation of instructions not to photograph sensitive locations, the court heard. State Security Prosecution accused members of the cell of delivering sensitive security information and images of sensitive locations to Hezbollah agents, who leaked them to Iranian intelligence services.

The prosecution also charged a member of the terrorist cell with possession of a firearm without a licence.

The indictment against the cell members states that the defendants had violated articles in the Federal Penal Code and Articles 19 and 27 of Federal Law No. 7 of 2014 on combating cybercrime.