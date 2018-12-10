“My co-worker said the defendant called her to his bedroom and asked her to massage him. She claimed that while she was massaging his shoulders, the accused stripped her naked and molested her. When he called me to his bedroom, I set my phone on video mode to film him in case he molests me. Once he walked out of his bathroom, he asked me to massage him and then when he tried to remove my clothes, I cried and begged him to stop. He didn’t stop, removed my dress and touched me indecently. I called the police once I left his room,” she testified in court.