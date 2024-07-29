DUBAI: The UAE’s efforts in security cooperation, through Dubai Police, have come in for high praise from Dick Schoof, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, after Faisal Taghi, a high-value target criminal wanted by Dutch authorities, was extradited.

Dubai Police confirmed the arrest of Faisal Taghi, a 24-year-old Dutch national, who is wanted on an international arrest warrant for crimes, including drug trafficking, money laundering, human trafficking and leading a criminal organisation called “Angels of Death”.

The arrest was made possible through Dubai Police’s cooperation with Dutch Police and Interpol.

Faisal Taghi. Image Credit: Supplied

Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, affirmed that this international security cooperation aligns with the UAE’s strategic directives to strengthen international relations and partnerships with security and police agencies worldwide.

He said, “This follows the guidance of Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, to enhance deep and robust relations between the UAE and various other countries in combating all forms of crime.”

Taghi’s arrest followed the receipt of an international arrest warrant from Dutch authorities by the International Cooperation Department of the UAE Ministry of Justice - the central authority for receiving such requests and forwarding them to the Dubai Public Prosecution. Taghi was then handed over to the relevant judicial authorities as per legal procedures.

Dubai Police had previously arrested Taghi’s father, Ridouan Taghi, one of the world’s most notorious criminals on Interpol’s most-wanted list. Dutch authorities had labelled him “the most dangerous criminal.”

Taghi’s father was then the head of the criminal syndicate “Angels of Death”, responsible for over 300 different crimes, including assassinations and murders.

Interpol classifies him as one of the most wanted criminals and the leader of one of the world’s most violent gangs.

At that time, Dutch authorities had offered a financial reward of 100,000 Euros for any information leading to his arrest, which was eventually carried out by Dubai Police in 2019.

He is currently serving a life sentence in the Netherlands.