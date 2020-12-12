Dubai: Police arrested a man who intentionally set off fireworks in a residential area in Dubai, which led to minor property damages.
The man was seen, in a widely circulated video on social media platforms, setting off fireworks in an apparent celebration for his newborn baby, according to a Dubai Police statement on Saturday.
"The man was arrested for dangerously setting off fireworks in a residential area and causing minor damage to properties," Dubai Police said.
The man has been referred to the public prosecution for further legal action.
Dubai Police warned the public against the use of fireworks as it causes severe burns and/or permanent or temporary disability, as well as fires and damage to properties.
The video circulated on social media also showed the aftermath of the blast, in which cars and nearby houses were damaged.