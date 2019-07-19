Dubai: A woman was sentenced to six months for luring a tourist for massage before stealing his money by confining him in a hotel room with other women.

The 29-year-old tourist from Tajikistan came to Dubai on March 2019 for business and went to Naif area to buy electronic devices but the salesman asked him to wait for two hours to prepare the order.

He walked in the area to spend the time when he saw the Ugandan defendant offering massage service.

“She took me to an apartment and I gave her Dh10. I took off my clothes and she started massaging me. I didn’t like it so I pushed her away. As I put on my trousers two African women attacked me and restrained me on the bed,” the victim said in records.

The three women took out Dh5,400 and $8,800 (Dh32,000) from his trousers and fled. He ran after the defendant in the street and caught hold of her with the help of passers-by.

A policeman testified that he was patrolling in the area when he saw the victim running in the street behind the woman waiving his underwear asking for help from people nearby.

“I chased them and all were arrested. He told us that she wanted to have sex with him but he refused and she stole his money with the help of other two women. She denied robbing the man and claimed that her friends robbed him,” the policeman said in records.

The other two women ate still at large while the 26-year-old defendant was charged with theft and practising prostitution.