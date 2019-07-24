Duo attacked each other after heated argument

Threatening silhouette of man wielding a knife behind frosted glass window Image Credit: Agency

Dubai: A chef went on trial after he was accused of stabbing a man twice with a kitchen knife in a fit of rage when the latter insulted his family, a Dubai Court of First Instance heard.

The 32-year-old Indian defendant claimed that in November 2018, he was consuming alcohol inside his room with his friends, including the Indian victim.

“He insulted my family and I insulted him back. He punched me and I didn’t respond. He went to the company and after 15 minutes, I followed him carrying a kitchen knife and stabbed him twice in his stomach.

"I was under the influence of alcohol and angry. I wanted to scare the man, not kill him,” said the Indian chef in records.

The 26-year-old Indian victim testified that he pushed the defendant after a heated argument.

“I was shocked when he followed me to the company near our accommodation. He stabbed me with a knife and I fell on the ground. He wanted to kill me,” said the victim.

Surveillance cameras in the company showed the victim bleeding and crawling in the corridor to reach the company’s main door.

An Indian manager testified that he was alerted about the incident and called for an ambulance.

Dubai Police apprehended the defendant who confessed to stabbing his friend.

He was charged with attempted murder, physical assault and verbal insult.

However, the victim was charged with physically assaulting the defendant and verbally insulting him.