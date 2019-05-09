Mother noticed redness on girl’s neck after she had been bitten by defendant

Dubai: A family’s driver went on trial accused of sexually abusing an eight-year-old girl by kissing her on the neck before dropping her off to school, the Dubai Court of First Instance heard Thursday.

On March 2019, an Emirati mother noticed redness on her daughter’s neck when she returned from her school.

“She told me that the defendant bit her on the neck and touched her improperly,” said the 33-year-old mum. “I alerted my husband and informed police. The defendant used to work as a driver to drop my children off to school.”

The girl told prosecutors that she was sitting on the passenger’s side beside the defendant when he bit her on the neck and touched her body.

The defendant confessed to a charge of sexual abuse.