51-year-old man in court for insulting, threatening two police officers in Dubai

Dubai: An American man held for trespassing had resisted arrest, insulted and threatened policemen as he tried to put him inside a detention centre, a Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Monday.

The 51-year-old defendant was arrested over a trespassing complaint in Bur Dubai district. The man, however, refused to enter the detention centre, banged his head against the wall and insulted a policeman.

In March 2019, the 34-year-old Emirati police captain said he was on duty when officers brought the defendant, following which he ordered the officers to put him inside the detention centre.

“I asked the policeman to escort him to the detention centre. But 10 minutes later, I heard him yelling by the door of the detention centre. He sat on the floor and refused to enter the cell. He resisted the policeman and hit his head against the wall yelling 'I’m an American'. In the end, policeman controlled him and then put him inside the detention centre,” said police officer was quoted in court records.

The 29-year-old Yemeni policeman, said that the accused insulted him and kept yelling for one hour refusing to put in detention center.

The accused was charged with resisting arrest, insulting and threatening the policemen.

According to Dubai Public Prosecution, the defendant admitted to the charges and apologised to the policeman.

He told prosecutors that he was nervous due to his financial and family problems.