Dubai Police warned residents not to click on web links sent by SMS or email

Dubai: An old scam has once again resurfaced in the UAE, targeting bank customers in particular.

Police warned residents on Tuesday to beware of opening websites that are liked to an email or an SMS following a spate of scam messages doing the rounds in the UAE.

The fake messages claimed that bank customers had their accounts blocked as their personal information was not updated.

The scam, which was sent also through WhatsApp, said: “Dear customers, your ATM has been blocked because you did not have an update yet. If you want your ATM card to work properly, then contact this number …”

