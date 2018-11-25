“During questioning, the defendant claimed that the deceased had invited them over to his villa to drink alcohol and then started asking them strange questions. The accused purported that the deceased asked his countryman friend to have a fight with him but the latter refused and left. According to the defendant’s claims, the victim then turned to him and told him he wanted to fight him. The 26-year-old claimed that he grabbed the scissor and waved it in front of the victim to frighten him and fend him away but mistakenly hit his neck. Crime scene investigators concluded that the on-site inspection didn’t match with the defendant’s description of what had happened. Primary interrogations revealed that the defendant and the victim had a heated argument and fought. An injury was noticed on the culprit’s leg,” he testified.