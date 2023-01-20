Article 641 Bis 2 stipulates: “Whoever commits any of the acts bellow shall be subject to the punishment of imprisonment for no less than six months and no more than two years in addition to a penalty of no less than 10 per cent of the cheque value, subject to the minimum of Dh5,000, and no more than twice the cheque value, or any of the two punishments: (1) Ordering or asking the drawee, prior to due date, not to pay the value of a cheque he has issued, with the exception of the cases provided for in Articles 620 and 625 of the law. (2) Closing the account or withdrawing all available fund therein before issuing the cheque or before presenting the cheque for payment or if the account has been frozen. (3) Deliberately writing or signing the cheque in a way that makes it unpayable. Penalty shall double in case of repetition.