Question.

A questioner from Dubai asks: 4 years ago, I bought a property from one of the developers, and according to the purchase contract, delivery will be in 2022. Currently, the completion rate is around 60%, and I heard that the developer may falter and not complete the project. Currently I am being asked to pay an installment. My question, do I have the legal right to stop paying the installment? What is the appropriate action to take against the developer, because I want to terminate the contract and return all payments with compensation? Please advise.

Answer.

To answer this question, I would advise the questioner that:

The contract, as per Article 246 & 272 of the Civil Transactions law, shall be implemented, according to the provisions contained therein and in a manner consistent with the requirements of good faith. In bilateral contracts, if one of the parties does not perform his contractual obligations, the other party may, after serving a formal notification to the debtor, demand the performance of the contract or its termination. The judge may order the debtor immediate performance of the contract or grant him specified additional time, as he may order termination with damages, in any case, if deemed justified.