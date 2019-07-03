Zero crime reported in two areas as a result of the Oyoon programme

Dubai: Dubai Police revealed that there have been zero crimes reported in Palm Jumeirah and Emirates Hills so far this year, thanks to security programmes like ‘Oyoon’ (Eyes) that employ artificial intelligence and smart data analysis.

Major General Khalil Ebrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander in Chief for Criminal Investigation at Dubai Police said that the achievement was part of Dubai Police’s strategy to create a safer environment for residents and visitors.

“Dubai Police always look to be number one according to the international standards of policing,” said Al Mansouri during an event to discuss security of future cities held at Madinat Jumeirah on Tuesday.

“We are keen to battle crimes with latest technologies and best minds,” he added. “The data analysis centre played a major role in solving crimes and identifying security gaps in the city,”

Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, head of the Criminal Investigation Department of Dubai Police, said that studying the types of crime in residential and industrial areas, as well as shopping centers, and filling all the security gaps in those areas, helped to reach zero crimes in those two areas.

“The two areas witnessed theft cases on residential areas in recent years and all gangs and criminals were arrested,” said Al Jallaf. “We conducted intensive meetings with government and private sector partners to discuss the security gaps and fix them. Zero crimes in those areas is a great achievement,” he added.

Dubai Police said that Emirates Hills used to have a shortage in signs, security cameras and sense of security, due to the lack of guards, but these shortfalls had since been corrected.

Representatives from 25 government and private entities attended the one day event to discuss the challenges for the security in the emirate in the future.

