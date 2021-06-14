With most UAE residents spending majority of their time at home, air quality is becoming increasingly important. While air pollution is commonly associated with the outdoors, the indoor air can be equally polluted.
Industry reports suggest that dust and pollen aggravate allergy symptoms in about 51 per cent people in the UAE. Using an air purifier can help reducing the air pollutants and dust, thereby reducing the most common cause of health problems such as common cold, cough, allergic reactions and, more importantly, asthma.
As a result of over 20 years of rigorous research and testing, Panasonic has developed its trademarked Nanoe Technology, which is a revolutionary air purification system. Nanoe is nanoscale water-wrapped OH radical capsules that can inhibit 99.99 per cent of allergens in the air.
Panasonic air purifiers, which have been awarded the British Allergy Foundation Seal of Approval for reduction in exposure to allergens such as pollen, mould, dust mites, bacteria and smoke, come with made-in-Japan quality assurance. They also have industry-leading technologies that ensure healthy indoor-living environment powered by 3-in-1 HEPA Composite Filter consisting of super alleru-buster, Green Tea Catechin and anti-bacteria enzyme that attack allergens and can capture 0.3um particles up to 99.97 per cent.
Many air pollutants lingering in the air are easily captured by side airflow while the heavier large dust and allergenic particles floating near and up to 30cm above the floor level are efficiently picked up by direct front suction.
Panasonic cares about the wellbeing of your loved ones as much as you do. With innovative technologies and unmatched quality standards of Panasonic air purifiers, you can create a safe indoor environment and protect the health of your family.
To buy the featured Panasonic air purifier models, visit Ace Hardware and Carrefour