Dubai: In a united front, residents in Dubai took to their balconies on Wednesday night to give a round of applause to all healthcare workers battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Dubai Media Office published a video of how residents in Jumeirah Beach Residence showed their support to the UAE’s frontline of defence.

Earlier on Tuesday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, praised the hard work and dedication of UAE first line of defenders against coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a tweet, Sheikh Mohammed said: "Thank you to all of those in the first line of defense. Thanks you for your sacrifices, sleepless nights, and efforts made for the sake of the nation. You are the true nation protectors and our loyal soldiers. I call on everyone to thank them for their strenuous and sustained efforts being made around the clock. To all doctors, nurses, paramedics and administrators in our health sector, Thank You."

The hashtag #ThankYouHeroes was launched across UAE social networking sites in support of all the doctors, nurses, drivers, cleaners, and all the heroes faced with the challenge of combatting the coronavirus.

Ever since, residents have been posting messages of solidarity with the trending hashtag on social media, while sending messages of encouragement to follow the advice issued by authorities and to stay at home.

In a joint statement published earlier by Gulf News, the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Ministry of Interior said a three-day national sterilisation programme will be carried out to sanitise all public facilities, streets, public transportation and metro service, as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The sterilisation plan, which will start from 8pm on Thursday until 6am Sunday, will be carried out by in coordination with all relevant federal and local entities.