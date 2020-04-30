The Road and Transport Authority has suspended the driving lessons on March 26

RTA has allowed all driving schools in Dubai to start giving driving lessons from April 30 with strict safety guidelines. Image Credit: GN Archives

Dubai: All driving schools in Dubai have been allowed to open with effect from April 30 with strict guidelines put in place to ensure prevention of COVID-19 spread.

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has suspended the driving lessons on March 26 as part of the government’s measures to combat coronavirus pandemic.

The RTA has sent a notification to driving schools allowing them to resume driving classes following a set of new guidelines given to them to ensure social distance and other precautionary measures.

A spokesperson of the Emirates Driving Institute (EDI) confirmed the opening of the school on Thursday.