RTA has allowed all driving schools in Dubai to start giving driving lessons from April 30 with strict safety guidelines. Image Credit: GN Archives

Dubai: All driving schools in Dubai have been allowed to open with effect from April 30 with strict guidelines put in place to ensure prevention of COVID-19 spread.

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has suspended the driving lessons on March 26 as part of the government’s measures to combat coronavirus pandemic.

The RTA has sent a notification to driving schools allowing them to resume driving classes following a set of new guidelines given to them to ensure social distance and other precautionary measures.

A spokesperson of the Emirates Driving Institute (EDI) confirmed the opening of the school on Thursday.

