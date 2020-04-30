Dubai: All driving schools in Dubai have been allowed to open with effect from April 30 with strict guidelines put in place to ensure prevention of COVID-19 spread.
The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has suspended the driving lessons on March 26 as part of the government’s measures to combat coronavirus pandemic.
The RTA has sent a notification to driving schools allowing them to resume driving classes following a set of new guidelines given to them to ensure social distance and other precautionary measures.
A spokesperson of the Emirates Driving Institute (EDI) confirmed the opening of the school on Thursday.
