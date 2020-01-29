Corona virus is definitely something not to be taken lightly. However, I just hope that the media will not only report the increasing number of the infected or deaths. How about the improvement of those infected, the results and progress of those working for the cure?

Whilst we are watching the world respond to this pandemic, we have to do our level best to protect ourselves. Like ensuring you stay healthy by keeping you immune system stronger. I take vitamins, I make sure I have enough sleep, I maintain good diet and drinks lots and lots of water. Also, stay home if you are sick.