Travel agents in UAE asked to pass on information to passengers in view of pandemic

Air India jets at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (File Photo) Image Credit: AP

Dubai: Considering the global coronavirus pandemic, Air India has cancelled or merged a number of flights normally returning from Dubai, the airlines said in a letter to travel agents in the UAE on Saturday.

The letter, a copy of which has been obtained by Gulf News, asked the agents to pass on the flight changes to passengers, adding that any further reschedules would be announced.

The changes start coming into effect from March 16 for some flights, and last up to April 30 in some cases.

Air India notification on flight mergers and cancellations to Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

These are the cancelled or merged flights:

Cancelled:

AI 903/918 (Indore-Dubai-Kolkata) of Monday cancelled from March 16 to April 27.

AI 917/904 (Kolkata-Dubai-IDR) of Tuesday cancelled from March 17 to April 28.

Merged:

AI 915/916 (Delhi-Dubai-Delhi) merged with AI 995/996 March 18 to April 30.