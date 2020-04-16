A plane cabin. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Agency

Sharjah: Sharjah Airport Authority has announced it will resume operations of passenger flights for those wishing to return to their home countries.

The airport will be ready to welcome passengers upon receiving necessary orders, the authority said in a press statement.

“In light of the current conditions, the move was implemented whilst complying with the highest safety protocols to ensure the well-being of employees and passengers,” the statement read.

The authority confirmed that necessary precautionary measures for the safety of passengers, using internationally approved medical guidelines that align with the directives of the UAE to combat the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) shall be followed.

Some of these measures include activation of electronic fingerprint for all employees present at the airport. All employees and passengers will have to adhere to social distancing at all times.

Facilities within the airport have to be sterilised periodically throughout the day, hand sanitisers distributed and everyone entering the facility are requested to wear gloves and masks at all times.

“Passengers are advised to adhere to all these precautionary measures before boarding the aircraft. Sterilisation operations have been conducted throughout the airport, including sanitising entrances, exits, gates, luggage transport cars, escalators, passenger boarding bridges and passenger transportation buses. All arrivals are subject to mandatory thermal screening to ensure optimal safety standards have been maintained,” the statement added.

Air Arabia has announced that it is resuming flights to carry outbound passengers from the UAE to their home countries. These include flights to Afghanistan, Iran, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Sudan, Egypt, India and Nepal.