Permit for cash withdrawal from ATMs to be obtained once in 5 days

Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai residents can apply a one time permit every three days to go out and buy groceries or medcines, Gulf News has learnt.

In an update on the Dubai Permit website, residents can apply for the ATM cash withdraw permit once every five days.

According to the update in the system, people who want to withdraw money can get one permit every five days while those who want to visit the supermarket or pharmacy to buy food or medicines can get one permit every three days.

Residents who wish to go out on essential trips during the sterilisation restrictions must apply for a movement permit in line with the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management’s directives to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The online system requires residents to state their reason for going outside, even in cases of emergency.

It also requires people to fill in details like their nationality, job, phone number, ID number and car licence plate number if they are driving or mention any sort of transportation being used.

Cash withdrawals should be made from near the person’s home and the trip not take more than one hour.

Applicants also have to state the specific location they want to visit and mention the time they expect to leave and return home.

The system then texts the person concerned to say whether the application was successful. A specific time window is also provided, within which they can move around.

How to apply for a permit

