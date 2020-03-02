New Delhi Image Credit: File photo

DUBAI: Of the two people who were detected with coronavirus in India on March 2, one had travelled to Telangana from Dubai, according to the Press Information Bureau, Government of India.

A press statement issued by the bureau on Monday said, “One positive case of COVID-19 has been detected in New Delhi, and one has been detected in Telangana. The person from Delhi has a travel history from Italy, while the one from Telangana has a travel history from Dubai. Further details of his travels are being ascertained.”

The statement said, “Both the patients are stable and are being closely monitored.”

The confirmation of these two cases takes the total number of cases detected in India to five. Three cases were diagnosed in Kerala early February. All the three Kerala patients had returned to the state from China.

Travel restrictions likely

Harsh Vardhan, Indian Minister for Health and Family Welfare, said 23 people are currently being tested for the virus in the country.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting with a group of ministers on COVID-19 on Monday, the minister urged the public not to panic. "If you spot any of the symptoms of the virus, please see a doctor or call our helpline.”

He said India is likely to issue travel restrictions as a precautionary measure. "We are keeping a watch on the evolving global scenario, and are in touch with ministries concerned for necessary timely measures. Pharmaceutical resources are adequately available too."

The country flew two special Air India jets and brought back Indians residing in Wuhan in two batches.

The health minister said as many as 25,738 persons are under community surveillance under the Intergrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network. A total of 557, 257 passengers have been screened and 15 laboratories are currently operational for testing samples, he added.