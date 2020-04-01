The free internet calling facility is available for both the new and existing customers

Etisalat Image Credit: File photo

Dubai: UAE's telecommunication service provider Etisalat has announced to offer free internet voice and video facility to its customers for two months - April and May - to help them stay in touch with loved ones locally and back home.

The offer is valid both for the existing customers and the new customers. However, the existing customers will have to first unsubscribe from the internet calling plan and then susbcribe afresh to benefit from the new offer.

Etisalat sent a message to its susbcribers giving details of the free video and audio calls offer.

"To stay in touch with your loved ones during these challenging times, susbscribe to the monthly internet calling plan service for free in April and May and enjoy voice and video calls with supported apps. To subscribe, SMS ICP" to 1012. Together at home matters," read the Etisalat message.

Etisalat's internet calling plan costs Dh50 per month if used on mobile phones and Dh100 per month if used with Wi-Fi service at home using multiple devices. Etisalat will not charge monthly fee for two months - April and May.