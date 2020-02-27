Picture for illustrative purposes only: The school said the form requires parents to report any travel and update it regularly Image Credit: Stock Image

DUBAI: Parents of Dubai school students are being asked to fill out a Travel Declaration Form if they or their close relatives have visited select countries hit by the coronavirus outbreak in the last 28 days, Gulf News can reveal.

The countries mentioned in the form include China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Iran, Japan, Singapore and Italy.

“We received the advice and travel history declaration this morning from the DHA by email. It specifically talks about travel history within the last 28 days to China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Iran, Japan, Singapore or Italy. The form is only required to be completed if the student or a close relative has visited any of the above mentioned countries within the last 28 days,” said Gavin Walford-Wright, Chief People, Marketing and Admissions Officer at Taaleem Group of Schools.

Dinesh Kothari, managing director of Delihi Private Schools and Chairman of Victory Heights Primary School and South View School, said, “the initiative to get students to declare their travel history is very good as it ensures they are safe.We can be 100 per cent sure that no child in the school is at risk.”

He said in case a child or a relative has travelled to one of the seven countries specified, they would have to get necessary medical clearance.

Virtual classes

Kothari said in the event that there is a child who has a travel history and cannot attend school, the management will make all arrangements to provide them with virutal classes, so they will not miss out on their lessons.

Another international school said the form, addressed to parents of students, says that in order to ensure the “continuous well-being” of their children, classmates, and rest of the students and staff community, Dubai Health Authority requires them to provide information regarding their travel history in the last 28 days as per the current prevention and control policy of COVID-19.