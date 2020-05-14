New protocols have been put in place for examiners and students at driving institutes Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

SHARJAH/ AJMAN/ RAS AL KHAIMAH: Sharjah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah Police have reopened driving institutions with strict guidelines put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The traffic departments had suspended driving lessons in March as part of the governments' measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Lt. Col. Majid Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Deputy Director of The Department of Vehicles and Drivers Licensing at Sharjah Police, said the driver inspection department will begin to receive customers after the end of the Eid Al Fitr holidays, but not beyond 30 per cent of the capacity of the department.

“We will take all necessary measures to ensure safe and high quality of training by our trainers,” said Lt Col Al Nuaimi.

Ajman Police also announced on Thursday the reopening of driving training institutes to provide education, training, testing and driving licence services.

The reopening, however, requires adherence to precautionary measures and health guidelines.

Coronavirus test required

Lt Col Abdullah Hamid Al Matroushi, Deputy Director of Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department, Ajman Police, said that from today, the initial drivers examination and city inspection service has been reintroduced with all preventive measures in place to ensure adequate social distance between the examiner and the client.

The examiner must obtain a coronavirus-free certificate from an accredited testing centre in the country and must wear a mask and medical gloves along with the customer.

Remote training and theoretical examination services will continue at the Ajman Driving Academy, in cooperation with the Security Services Support Authority, he added.

Meanwhile, Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al-Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al-Khaimah Police, also directed the reopening of the Traffic and Licensing Services Centre, the Office of Internal and External Drivers Examination and the Heavy Vehicle Examination Center in Al-Saadi region, starting from May 17 with the centre;’s capacity not exceeding 30 per cent at any point.

Brigadier Dr Mohammed Saeed Al-Hamidi, Director General of Central Operations at Ras Al Khaimah Police, indicated that the process of reopening the Traffic and Licensing Services Centre is subject to a number of preventive and precautionary requirements.

Protocols for obtaining coronavirus test certificates, wearing of gloves and masks and other safety measures have also been put in place.

Safety guidelines for driving institutions

1. Use separate entry and exit doors, making sure that the number of customers in the facility does not exceed 30 per cent of the facility’s capacity

2. Provide remote temperature thermometer devices and avoid using ear thermometers

3. Provide sterilisation materials and devices in different places in the institute

4. Ensure disinfection of chairs and door handles

5. Ensure sterilising of testing areas and training vehicles after every use

6- Monitor the visitors’ temperature before they enter the institute

7. All visitors and staff must wear masks

8. No entry to children (3-12 years) or individuals over 60 years of age

9. The number of employees shall not exceed 30 per cent of the total capacity

10. Customers to pay through smart payment channels

11. Encourage e-theoretical lectures

12. Commitment to the social distancing of employees and customers by no less than two metres