Here is what gets discounted and what doesn’t in your Dewa bill, and from when to when

As part of a Dh1 billion stimulus package, there will be a 10 per cent discount in utility bills for the next three months, but how does it work? Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai residents received a big relief when the government last month announced a Dh1.billion stimulus package to reduce the cost of living and doing business in the emirate.

A major highlight of the announcement by Dubai’s Crown Prince Shaikh Hamdan bin Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum on the directives of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was the 10 per cent reduction in water and electricity bills for three months. He also announced reducing the deposit for Dubai Water and Electricity (Dewa) by 50 percent.

Gulf News reached out to Dewa to explain everything that residents need to understand about how the new discount scheme works.

Here are the additional clarifications that we have received.

Q. What’s the time frame for the 10 percent cut in water and electricity bills?

A. The discount will be applicable on bills issued after March 12, 2020 for a period of three months.

Q. Will it be a reduction in the total bill which includes the housing fee which is levied by Dubai Municipality? Or will it only be applicable to the consumption charges of water and electricity?

A. The discount of 10 percent is applicable on electricity and water consumption only from March 12, 2020 for three months. It is not applicable on housing fee.

Q. How about the fuel surcharges? Will that also be discounted?

A. Yes, 10 percent discount is applicable on fuel surcharge also.

Q. Which consumers can benefit from this discount?

A. All Dewa customers in Dubai, including residential, commercial and industrial sectors will benefit.

Discount in district cooling charges

Meanwhile, several communities in Dubai also stand to benefit from a 10 percent discount in district cooling charges by Empower (Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation).

The discount on district cooling bills will be applicable for all consumer categories beginning from March 15, 2020 for the next three months, according to a statement from Ahmed bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

Below is the list of communities covered by Empower.

Dubai Technology and Media Free Zone (Tecom C)

Dubai Technology and Media Free Zone (Tecom A)

Business Village (Sheikh Mohammed Establishment – SME)

Ghoroob Mirdiff

City of Arabia (CoA)

International Media Production Zone (IMPZ)

Al Khail Gate

Business Bay – Executive Towers (BBET)

Dubai World Trade Centre Residences

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)

Dubai Health Care City (DHCC) Phase 1

Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR)

Immediate implementation

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dewa said the authority took measures to immediately implement the orders.

“These decisions underline the insightful vision of our wise leadership to increase stability and benefit all stakeholders, and raise the standards of living and social and economic welfare,” said Al Tayer.

“This shows that our wise leadership is committed to ensuring a decent life for Dubai’s citizens, residents, visitors, and investors, and make our city the favourite destination for living, working, and investing,” he said

Al Tayer said the move will help businesses, provide a positive environment for investors and make doing business easier. “This also reflects the continuing support by government for investments and the economic competitiveness of Dubai, consolidating its position as a global hub for investors for every business sector,” he added.

Bin Shafar pointed out that the incentives came as a translation of the directives of Shaikh Mohammad, which aims to provide the highest level of support to all citizens, residents and investors in Dubai, and to stand by everyone in the face of an exceptional circumstance the world is going through.

Francois Frigaux, Regional director, MENA, Sensus, a Xylem Brand providing utility solutions in the region, told Gulf News: “As we face this global pandemic together, it is more important than ever to take the necessary steps to ensure that essential utility services continue to be delivered to businesses, hospitals and homes across the country.”