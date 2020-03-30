Educational institutions in the UAE start distance learning from March 22. Image Credit: Gulf News archive

Dubai: The Ministry of Education announced that the distance e-education system will be extended until the end of the current academic year ending June 2020.

This will cover all students of schools and public and private universities. Only examinations will be held within these educational institutions.

This was taken as a precautionary measure to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

In a series of tweets, the ministry said the decision to extend the distance learning system comes in response to the exceptional circumstances surrounding the global pandemic of coronavirus and the UAE’s efforts to curb its spread.

Earlier in March, the distance learning system, which was rolled out by the ministry on March 22, targeted all students in schools and higher education institutions across the country. The move is in line with the earlier decision issued by the ministry to move forward the spring break and shut schools for four weeks, the last two weeks of which were devoted to resuming study through the distance learning system.

The ministry is embarking on a methodology that includes the application of assessment mechanisms and exams for the remainder of the current academic year 2019-2020 in a way that serves the interest of students,” the ministry tweeted. The ministry also said that a new study plan that guarantees the sustainability of teaching and learning has been prepared and will be circulated to all schools on Tuesday.

In a media briefing on Monday, Dr Amna Al Dhahaq, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Education, said: “the learning process will continue irrespective of the circumstances.”

As for private schools that follow the ministry's curriculum and other curricula, the ministry sent advisory plans in this regard to school administrations, and it is left for them to implement the distance learning plan according to their approved timelines and as deemed suitable.

