All UAE citizens from Pakistan were evacuated on a special flight on Monday Image Credit:

Dubai: All UAE citizens stranded in Pakistan have been evacuated and arrived safely in the UAE, according to a top diplomat.

Hamad Obaid Ebrahim Salem Al Zaabi tweeted on Monday that all the UAE citizens have returned to UAE on a special Emirates airline flight. “Owing the dedicated efforts by all UAE institutions, UAE citizens residing in Islamic Republic of Pakistan have returned this morning to the homeland, thanks and appreciation to the team work of Operations room of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emirates airlines,” he tweeted.

Earlier, UAE on Sunday sent a second batch of medical aid supplies to Pakistan, weighing 11 tonnes, to help the country combat the coronavirus, COVID-19, outbreak.

Al Zaabi tweeted on Sunday confirming the arrival of medial aid at the Islamabad International Airport. “This morning the second batch of 11 tonnes of medical aid supplies provided by the UAE government to brothers in Pakistan to combat the coronavirus, COVID-19, arrived at Islamabad Airport. We renew [our] commitment to stand by [the] world against the exceptional circumstances and challenges,’ Al Zaabi said.

Evacuation from UK

Meanwhile, two planes, chartered by the UAE government, are bringing home over 80 Emiratis from the United Kingdom on the 5th and 7th of April. These individuals were either studying or receiving medical treatment in the UK and were unable to return following the closure of UAE airports on 24 March, Wam reported.

Ambassador Mansoor Abulhoul, UAE Ambassador to the United Kingdom, said: “The welfare of our citizens is our highest priority. That is why our government took strict measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus within the UAE. Such a firm obligation also means getting our citizens home safe and sound at this difficult time.”