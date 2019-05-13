Dubai: E-via holders can travel to any designated port of entry in India, irrespective of the port mentioned in their application, the Indian Consulate in Dubai clarified in an advisory for foreigners travelling to India.

“It is clarified that the government of India allows all foreign nationals possessing e-visa to enter India through any of the 28 designated international airports or five major seaports in India, irrespective of the port of arrival mentioned in the e-visa application form or Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA),” the mission said in a social media post.

“All foreigners holding e-visa, which is currently available to nationals of 167 countries, can avail this facility to India,” the mission added.