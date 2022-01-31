Commax, one of the global leaders in developing smart home technology, introduces its most advanced home security device designed to help homeowners live life without worries, wherever they may be.

The Intelligent Monitor is the perfect partner to safeguard a home even when owners are not around. Whether they’re working full-time in the office, running errands in a grocery store or out with the family, it gives them a convenient way to check who’s outside their door by integrating the security monitor technology into their smartphone.

“Recent months have taught all of us that what remains as the most essential part of living is coming to a house that is safe and a family that is secure,” says Byun Woo-Seok, CEO of Commax. “The Intelligent Monitor provides solutions for some of the common worries of homeowners.

“It seamlessly works with a mobile application that can help owners see on screen what is in front of their doors no matter how far they are from their house. It acts like a private security guard that gives real-time updates and high-quality monitoring.”

Image Credit: Supplied

The Intelligent Monitor increases the quality of life of homeowners, which include the parents and their children - a quality of living that is comfortable and free of worries.

The monitor is simply installed on a home wall that can help owners perform multiple tasks such as:

● Checking who’s outside the door on a smartphone

● Talking to house visitors when you’re outside

● Talking to visitors when you’re at home

● Checking guests and opening the door for them without walking to the front door

● Saving images and videos of people waiting outside the door

● Detecting suspicious behaviours through mobile notification

● Unlocking the door digitally

The Intelligent Monitor offers a user-friendly interface with Wi-Fi connectivity, a connectable 2MP AHD door camera, has a built-in memory and 128GB SD card slot, an audio phone connectable, digital door lock connectable, two door cameras connectable, 1024x600 resolution, and a magnetic sensor connectable to engage mobile alarm function.

Image Credit: Supplied

Apart from top-notch features, the monitor has a sleek and modern design. It boasts a 7-inch full-touch LCD, can be easily mounted to walls, and comes in two colours - neo silver and gold.

The Intelligent Monitor has received multiple awards for its features, overall service and design quality, including the prestigious Red Dot Design Awards 2021, Design Excellence Awards and Good Design Korea.

One of the juries of Red Dot Design commended the monitor on its unified appearance and the breadth of its technological capabilities, which enable for various configurations to be picked as needed.

Apart from monitoring and collecting data of guests, the Intelligent Monitor also has a few added features.

With the help of personalised services, the Intelligent Monitor can be customised for the user, and it can control the home environment tailored to the individual. The rounded contours and clear lines of the casing, which includes a tempered glass touchscreen, give the entire product line a consistent visual identity.