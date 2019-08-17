Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Municipality, in cooperation with its strategic partners, has completed the construction of a cloverleaf interchange on Mafraq Bridge — Road No. 12 (Abu Dhabi-Al Ain) and Road No. 11 (Al Ain-Abu Dhabi) — as part of the ongoing development works in the emirate. A cloverleaf interchange is a two-level interchange in which turns are handled by ramp roads.

The move aims to enhance Abu Dhabi’s infrastructure, provide advanced road services and improve the efficiency of road networks.

The Dh15.5 million construction works will also achieve the highest level of traffic flow and safety for road users and will serve both drivers leaving or coming to Abu Dhabi by providing a U-turn.

In June, the Department of Transport in Abu Dhabi (DoT) and Abu Dhabi General Services Company (Musanada) opened a new bridge on the Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Highway.

The B17 ICAD Bridge, part of the Al Mafraq-Al Ghuwaifat Road Upgrade Project, spans an area of 70,000 square metres.