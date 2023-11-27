Centrepoint has opened its highly anticipated flagship store at BurJuman Mall with a bang. The unveiling of the 43,400-square-foot store on Level 1 has coincided with the launch of the festive season as well as its biggest promotion of the year, White Wednesday Sale.
The flagship store at BurJuman Mall houses Landmark Group’s – and the region’s – trendsetting and budget-friendly brands, Splash, Shoe Mart, BabyShop and Lifestyle.
Running until December 3, Centrepoint’s White Wednesday Sale caters to every member of the family, offering styles for any and every occasion. Customers can explore the latest trends in fashion as well as home decor and enjoy discounts ranging from 25-70 per cent on fashion, baby essentials, home accessories, makeup and more.
For customers who prioritise quality and are value-conscious, the new Centrepoint at BurJuman Mall is the go-to destination. Be it home essentials, apparel, accessories or makeup, customers will be spoilt for choice at this one-stop shop.
To learn more, visit Burjuman.com or follow @Burjuman on Instagram.