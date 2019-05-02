Times run from 9am to 12pm daily with last entry allowed at 11.45am

Dubai: Dubai Police have announced Ramadan visitation timings for inmates at Dubai Central Jail.

The Punitive and Correctional Establishment has dedicated Tuesdays for visits by priests of other non-Muslim religions to all inmates between 9am-10:30am. Visits for all male and female inmates will be from 10.30am until 12pm on Tuesday.

Visits on Sunday, Monday and Wednesday will be for all nationalities from 9am until 12pm in all buildings.

On Thursdays, visits from 9am to 12pm are for lawyers and diplomats.

The Misdemeanours and Violations Prison, Women’s Prison, and the Juvenile Section also released new timings.

On Sundays, between 9am and 12pm, people can visit Arab and Emirati male inmates.

On Mondays, also between 9am and 12pm, people can visit Emirati and Arab female inmates.

Priests of other non-Muslims religions and other people can visit inmates of the Misdemeanours and Violations Prison, Women’s Prison, and the Juvenile Section who belong to other nationalities on Tuesdays between 9am and 12pm.

On Wednesday the visits will be from 9am to 12pm for male inmates of other nationalities.

On Thursdays, visits from 9am to 12pm are for lawyers and diplomats.