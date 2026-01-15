Celebrate Youm Al-Otoor with V Perfumes with special discounts and gifts over 3 days

V Perfumes has announced Youm Al-Otoor (Perfumes Day), a three-day celebration of fragrances taking place from 16 to 18 January 2026, both online and across all V Perfumes stores in the UAE.

The celebration gives perfume enthusiasts the perfect opportunity to tick items off their wishlist, with an additional 10 per cent discount on top of existing offers, and no minimum purchase required.

Every purchase also includes a complimentary gift, giving customers the chance to explore new fragrances and extend their Perfumes Day experience. The Youm Al-Otoor offers are open to all customers, with gifts provided instantly at the time of purchase.

Fragrance is best enjoyed when shared. During Youm Al-Otoor, customers are invited to meet fellow fragrance lovers at V Perfumes stores and take part in a store-exclusive treasure hunt.

Store managers will reveal the first clue between 8PM and 9PM, inviting visitors to join the game. One winner at each store will receive a perfume every day of the celebration.