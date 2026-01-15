Celebrate Youm Al-Otoor with V Perfumes with special discounts and gifts over 3 days

Extra 10% off on fragrances with no minimum spend, plus gifts for every purchase
V Perfumes has announced Youm Al-Otoor (Perfumes Day), a three-day celebration of fragrances taking place from 16 to 18 January 2026, both online and across all V Perfumes stores in the UAE.
The celebration gives perfume enthusiasts the perfect opportunity to tick items off their wishlist, with an additional 10 per cent discount on top of existing offers, and no minimum purchase required.
Every purchase also includes a complimentary gift, giving customers the chance to explore new fragrances and extend their Perfumes Day experience. The Youm Al-Otoor offers are open to all customers, with gifts provided instantly at the time of purchase.
Fragrance is best enjoyed when shared. During Youm Al-Otoor, customers are invited to meet fellow fragrance lovers at V Perfumes stores and take part in a store-exclusive treasure hunt.
Store managers will reveal the first clue between 8PM and 9PM, inviting visitors to join the game. One winner at each store will receive a perfume every day of the celebration.
“We began celebrating Youm Al-Otoor in January, 2025 to connect with customers in our shared passion for fragrances. What started as a day of celebrations grew to three-days in July, 2025,” said Jaisal KP, General Manager, V Group.
“We are pleased that our efforts have fostered community in the world of perfumes and are excited to take it to the next level in 2026 with exciting new rewards for our customers,” he added.
V Perfumes takes their love of fragrance beyond Youm Al-Otoor with their blog to keep customers updated on trends, provide perfume recommendations, and deep-dives into perfume makers.
V Perfumes is a leading fragrance retailer in the UAE, offering a wide range of luxury perfumes, including an extensive collection of perfumes for women and men along with premium personal care products. Over the years, it has established itself as a trusted fragrance destination, with more than 50 perfume shops across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, and Bahrain.
