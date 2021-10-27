Image Credit: Supplied

Diwali, the festival of lights, is just around the corner. As Indians in Dubai celebrate the victory of good over evil, light over darkness, and knowledge over ignorance in myriad ways, BurJuman adds to the fun with a fantabulous fiesta for the whole family.

The mall is decked out in festive Indian decor, showcasing the richness and diversity of the country’s culture and traditions, while the main atrium comes to life with vibrant activations - you wouldn’t be able to stop yourself from taking selfies with the family all-day long.

Like every year, BurJuman has lined up a host of activities to celebrate the festival. Get ready to explore your artistic side as various stores organise painting of diyas, designing rangolis, making gift cards and more for visitors. Open to everyone, young and old alike, they run from 2pm-10pm every day until November 6.

Adding more excitement and colour to the spectacle at the mall will be Indian dancers with their mesmerising performances. Catch them at 4pm and 6pm this Friday and at 6pm and 8pm on Thursday, October 28 and Saturday, October 30, and then again from November 4-6.

Prizes up for grabs

That's not all! Your favourite City 101.6 RJs Sid, Parikishit and Mariyam will host a high-energy roadshow from 7pm-9pm on Friday. Head to BurJuman to be a part of the evening filled with games. Who knows you might end up walking away with some of the prizes – giveaways worth a total of Dh19,000 will be up for grabs that evening.

There’re a lot of opportunities to spend and win gold prizes too - speaking about spending, if you are looking for something spellbinding for your festive wardrobe, Fabindia on Level 1 has the latest ethnic collections in store. Shop for as little as Dh200 at any of the BurJuman stores until November 6 and you will get a chance to enter a raffle as part of the Dubai Shopping Malls Group's promotion, where 20 lucky winners will strike gold.

If you aren't feeling lucky, how about instant gratification and gold prizes? Download the BurJuman Rewards App from the App Store and Google Play, redeem instant offers and discounts across your favourite brands in the mall and win. The more you redeem, the more chances for winning as the top three redeemers on the app will get festive gold neckpieces as gifts from Liali Jewellery.

So come one and all and be a part of BurJuman’s spectacular fiesta. Celebrate the festival of lights the BurJuman way.