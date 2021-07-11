Image Credit: Supplied

Summer holidays are here! Like many, you may still be feeling some apprehension to travel, so why not avoid the added measures and uncertainty and just stay in beautiful Dubai where the ultimate staycation awaits? Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah is the perfect place to feel worlds away without ever leaving Dubai. With a summer special of up to 25 per cent off room rates and a variety of packages to choose from, a family getaway at this luxurious resort has something for everyone.

From the moment you arrive at this five-star resort – after driving off the mainland via an arching bridge on to the iconic Palm Jumeirah – you will get the feeling of all work and life stresses ebbing away.

If you’ve booked the Family Time package you can look forward to experiencing one of the new collection of family rooms and suites. There’s the Deluxe Family Room with two connecting rooms offering one room with a king-sized bed and the other with two queens; the expansive Deluxe Two-bedroom Family Suite with a separate living room, dining table and private bedroom with a king-sized bed connected to a deluxe room with two queen-sized beds; and finally, the massive Waldorf Astoria two-Bedroom Family Suite with a separate living room, dining table, mini-kitchen and private bedroom featuring a king-sized bed connected to a deluxe room with two queen-sized beds.

Whichever you choose, you get to enjoy a sumptuous daily breakfast and late checkout at 2pm. Each suite features its own balcony overlooking the stunning Arabian Sea, along with comfortable seating areas with 42-inch HDTVs, as well as large marble bathrooms with double vanities and separate walk-in showers.

On top of all that, little ones will love the designated area for kids’ check-in, the memorable moments created with a child passport, a scavenger hunt around the resort, in-room tailored-size bathrobes and slippers, special kids’ welcome amenities, and a play tent for suite bookings. Plus, kids up to 16-years-old dine for free following the parents' meal plan when staying in the same accommodation as their parents.

12 noon: the vacation begins

Okay, suitcases are now unpacked; sun cream is on – it’s time to enjoy your break.

1pm: head for a deliciously lazy lunch

Take some time to tuck into a luxurious canvas of tasty delights at Palm Avenue, the poolside oasis located overlooking the beach. Palm Avenue offers guests a chic, yet relaxed atmosphere serving inspired Californian comfort food such as signature flat breads, tacos and quesadillas along with pasta, burgers and salads.

4pm: life’s a beach

Now your vacation has properly begun, wander over to the resort’s 200-metre private soft sand beach, along with separate temperature-controlled pools for adults and children allowing for both splashy fun and relaxation.

In addition to the fully supervised Coco Kids Club, there are tons of leisure activities for the whole family – especially if you overindulged on the calories at lunch.

The Water Sports Centre offers loads of beach activities that kids can drag dad along for. Test everyone’s skills and endurance with kayaking and pedal boating – or go snorkelling on the hunt for colourful marine life.

If you’re feeling energetic and want to polish up your serve, the hotel tennis court has equipment available for rent and lessons with a trained professional.

But, if all you really want to do is top up your tan and start that great new book that’s been gathering dust, why not chill out on a comfy lounger and unwind with a cool drink.

8pm: spice up your life

Now it’s time for an unforgettable dinner at Lao restaurant. With both indoor and alfresco seating overlooking the hotel's lush central gardens, experience the best of Asian home-style cooking with truly authentic culinary techniques. (Tip: If you love spice, ask the waiter to ramp up the heat)

At Lao you can try traditional dishes with the freshest ingredients from across South East Asia in the talented hands of Thai chef Kanchana Phayoongwong. With everything from Massamam beef curry to pad thai, you’ll soon be in foodie heaven.

6am: get the blood pumping…

If you’re feeling back to your best after the previous day’s enjoyment, why not start Saturday with an early morning run on the beach. Or work out at the hotel’s state-of-the-fitness centre which features Life Fitness cardio and strength training equipment. There is also a variety of group exercise classes available including functional training and HIIT sessions.

1pm: a Saturday lunch like no other

Keep breakfast light because you can’t miss a thrilling new Saturday lunch affair – Sociale at Social by Heinz Beck. Guests will enjoy abundant sharing platters served family style in the middle of the table replicating the traditional Italian gatherings of family and friends. Starters include a generous Wagyu charcuterie board, fried calamari and burrata with cherry tomatoes.

This will be followed by seafood risotto and beef cheek tortellini, skillfully made in-house. For mains, there will be a choice or seabass fillet with spring vegetables or veal cotoletta ‘alla Milanese’. Finally, there will be a selection of traditional desserts to share including cannoli Siciliani, pistachio profiteroles and baba with strawberry and lemon cream. Sensational.

5pm: there’s always time for tea

After such a sumptuous lunch, a light and refined late afternoon tea will be in order. The elegant Peacock Alley is the perfect spot to people watch and soak in the atmosphere. Here you can enjoy refined refreshments with the finest teas, coffees and light bites – and don’t miss the Waldorf Astoria signature tea blend.

7pm: treat your mind and body

Of course, no true Dubai luxury stay would be complete without a fabulous spa treatment and Waldorf Astoria has one of the best in town. Spanning over 3,200 square metres, the spa features an extensive array of hydrotherapy facilities and thermal relaxation rooms.

If life has been a bit frantic recently, why not try the Blissful Couples Experience and indulge in some precious time together in your very own luxurious spa suite, while you relax with one of the purifying pearl or 24-carat rejuvenating gold treatments by AMRA. Unwind with an opulent bath laced with sumptuous AMRA aromas, followed by a gentle full-body exfoliation to pamper the skin. Your experience will continue with a side-by-side couples' massage and finish your blissful journey with the choice of either a mini facial or gold hand and foot ritual by AMRA.

The rest is up to you…

Enjoy the remainder of your stay doing things your way. That might mean browsing the Waldorf Astoria Gift Shop, going for a wander around the exquisite grounds and stopping for a cocktail, or just sitting on your balcony taking in the spectacular views.

Or perhaps you’ll just spend some time planning the next visit.