Head to InterContinental Hotels at Dubai Festival City this Ramadan to enjoy the sumptuous iftar and suhour experiences the property has put together for people wanting to spend quality time with family and friends. Here's a look at what’s on offer.

Inimitable iftars

Anise – InterContinental Dubai Festival City

Take your loved ones on a culinary journey and taste the world this Ramadan with the renowned lavish iftar spread set in the magnificent ambiance of Anise. End your fast with the finest selection of authentic Arabian delicacies featuring Levantine and North African favourites and international flavours with weekly culinary highlights. Enjoy interactive dining with eight live cooking stations serving dishes à la minute.

Dh225 per person; Dh110 for children aged 7-12; six and under dine complimentary

Zaytoun – Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City

Share special moments this Ramadan with your family and friends at Zaytoun. End your fast under the stars with striking views of Dubai Skyline while savouring a bountiful iftar spread of authentic Arabian delicacies featuring Levantine favourites and international flavours with weekly culinary highlights.

Dh175 per person; Dh85 for children aged 7-12; six and under dine complimentary

IHG Rewards members get up to 30 per cent off – IHG Dining Rewards

Sirocco – Holiday Inn Dubai Festival City

Feel the true spirit of Ramadan as you end your fast with your loved ones at Sirocco. Enjoy a bountiful iftar buffet and embrace an abundance of delicacies with a selection of international dishes and authentic Arabian flavours featuring Levantine favourites.

Dh125 per person; children under 12 dine complimentary

IHG Rewards members get up to 30 per cent off – IHG Dining Rewards; buy 1 get 1 on first 10 days

Serene suhours

Zaytoun – Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City

Enjoy suhour under the star with a relaxing view of the Dubai skyline. Indulge in its selection of delicious Arabian flavours including hot and cold mezze and scrumptious Arabian sweets while enjoying a flavourful shisha.

A la carte menu; Dh95 per person minimum spend on food and beverage; a range of shisha flavours is available; from 9pm to 2am

IHG Rewards members get up to 30 per cent off – IHG Dining Rewards

Vista

Shisha available

Shisha available; a la carte menu; Dh95 per person minimum spend on food and beverage; every day, 8pm until 2am

IHG Rewards members get up to 30 per cent off – IHG Dining Rewards

Staycation special

The group is also offering staycation packages for people looking for a break.

InterContinental Dubai Festival City starting at Dh499++

This Ramadan, treat yourself to an urban city staycation at InterContinental Dubai festival City. From traditional Arabian iftar spreads to a mouth-watering suhour in the privacy of your suite, all set amidst beautiful settings evoke the true essence of the Holy Month.

This staycation includes stay in a luxurious one-bedroom suite, a lavish iftar for two at Zaytoun restaurant, suhour for two in the privacy of your own suite, early check-in, late checkout and up to 30 per cent off food and beverages (IHG Dining Deals Rewards)

Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City starting at Dh399++

There is no better way to enjoy the holidays than a memorable staycation with your loved ones at Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City. Spend quality time this Ramadan with family and enjoy your stay at the family room including suhour and iftar experience for two at Zaytoun Restaurant.

This staycation includes stay in a family room, a lavish iftar experience for two at Zaytoun restaurant, suhour for two in the privacy of your own room, early check-in, late checkout and up to 30 per cent off food and beverages (IHG Dining Deals Rewards)

Holiday Inn Dubai Festival City starting at Dh299++

Savour a joyful staycation that delights your taste buds too. Enjoy a lavish and memorable stay-and-dine offer including suhour in the privacy of your room and iftar experience for two at Sirocco.

This staycation includes stay in a family room, early check-in, late checkout and up to 30 per cent off food and beverages ( IHG Dining Deals Rewards)