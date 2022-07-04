This Eid Al Adha, Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek invites you to join its annual traditional Eid feast at the Arabian restaurant Aseelah. The three-day celebration includes lunch and dinner brunch packages with traditional and international cuisine from the hotel’s award-winning restaurants.
Whether you are entertaining or simply want to celebrate with friends and family, the brunch and dining experience at Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek is the ideal way to do it. Being the first five-star hotel to open in Dubai, it has perfected the dining experience over the years. With a live BBQ, Persian station and an ouzi station, the package includes a mix of traditional and international dishes. The dessert buffet offers a mix of sweet treats including Um Ali, date pudding and Arabian sweets.
With UAE-inspired interiors and private dining rooms, the venue offers the perfect setting for an Eid Al Adha celebration. The limited-time brunch from 12.30pm-4pm and the dinner package from 7pm-11.30pm will be available from the first day of Eid Al Adha for three days. Guests can enjoy unlimited food and beverages for just Dh245 per person.