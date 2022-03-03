Sharjah: The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) has announced the ‘Celebrate Al Dhaid’ event in collaboration with the Sharjah Institute for Heritage to shed light on the historic Al Dhaid Fort in Sharjah’s Central Region.

The announcement comes in the wake of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurating a host of development projects in the Central Region, including Al Dhaid Fort and Sharjah Safari.

The five-day event presents dazzling light shows that are set to adorn Al Dhaid Fort’s façade every day till March 6 and from 6.30pm until 11pm. The displays shed light on the fort’s intricate features and designs, retelling the stories of the region’s people in beautiful light displays, accompanied by folk performances that embody the rich and authentic cultural heritage of Al Dhaid and Sharjah in general.

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, chairman of SCTDA, said, “The wise leadership of Sharjah is committed to developing and advancing the tourism sector in the emirate, supporting landmark projects that reflect its cultural heritage and rich history, all the while maintaining the great diversity of Sharjah’s tourism sector, which has turned the emirate into a benchmark within the international tourism industry and a leading destination offering innovative products and experiences for all categories of tourists.”

Al Dhaid Fort is a rich oasis

The history of Al Dhaid Fort dates back to the second half of the 18th century; it is the oldest historical landmark in the region and predates the establishment of the city of Al Dhaid. The square-shaped fort is 32 metres in length and 26 metres in width and has taken on an important political role in the past, playing host to the meetings that brought together Sheikhs from around the region, as well as delegates from neighbouring countries. Several rooms have been converted into exhibition halls displaying a collection of historical artefacts from the city of Al Dhaid and its rich heritage.

A hall inside the fort houses important documents related to the Al Dhaid region – and to the Fort, in particular – that originate from notable historic sources, such as the British Archives, in addition tolocal writings that mention Al Dhaid and recount geographical and political facts, as well as social events that took place in the region.