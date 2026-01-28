CCL Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences signs strategic agreements to introduce its pharmaceutical brands across GCC markets

Advancing patient care by expanding access to quality medicines across the GCC
CCL Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences has signed strategic agreements with global pharmaceutical companies Chemo and Olpha, laying the groundwork for the introduction of its pharmaceutical brands across Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) markets, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain.
The agreements represent an important step in CCL Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences’ regional growth strategy and will support the company’s plans to expand access to high-quality medicines within the GCC healthcare systems. Under these partnerships, CCL Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences will commercialise CCL-branded products manufactured at US FDA and EU-GMP certified facilities, in line with international regulatory and quality standards.
Through its collaborations with Chemo and Olpha, CCL Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences aims to leverage complementary strengths to support resilient supply chains and sustainable access to high quality medicines across the region.
CCL Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences is a global healthcare company operating across the Middle East, Central Asia, Africa, South Asia and Southeast Asia with a diversified portfolio including diabetes, cardiovascular, specialty, acute care medicines and consumer healthcare products.
Commenting on the signing of the agreements, Ali Masood, CEO of CCL Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences, said the partnerships mark a strategic milestone for the company in the GCC.
“The GCC represents a strategic priority for CCL,” he explained. “Through partnerships with leading global organisations, we are enhancing our ability to deliver high-quality medicines across the region, supported by CCL’s strong technical and commercial capabilities.”
He added that the collaborations reflect CCL’s long-term commitment to supporting regional healthcare priorities and building resilient pharmaceutical supply chains across the region.
As part of its ongoing global expansion, CCL Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences views these agreements as a key enabler of its growth in the GCC, supporting the region’s focus on quality, access, and sustainable healthcare delivery.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.