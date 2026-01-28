CCL Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences signs strategic agreements to introduce its pharmaceutical brands across GCC markets

CCL Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences has signed strategic agreements with global pharmaceutical companies Chemo and Olpha, laying the groundwork for the introduction of its pharmaceutical brands across Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) markets, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain.

The agreements represent an important step in CCL Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences’ regional growth strategy and will support the company’s plans to expand access to high-quality medicines within the GCC healthcare systems. Under these partnerships, CCL Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences will commercialise CCL-branded products manufactured at US FDA and EU-GMP certified facilities, in line with international regulatory and quality standards.