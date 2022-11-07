Don’t want to take the trouble of travelling all the way to Qatar and jostling for stadium seats, but would love to catch every moment of the football world cup? The Waterfront Market has just the right thing for you. Its newly opened venue, Aylla Café, located on the Waterfront Market’s promenade and overlooking the Deira Corniche waterway, offers the perfect location to take in all the action with family and friends.
With a highly sophisticated audio-visual set-up on 75-inch TV screens, which allow for watching multiple games at the same time with separate commentary, Aylla Café delivers a superior viewing of the football extravaganza in Qatar. A relaxed, modern and chic setting with massive screens, both indoors as well as outdoors against the backdrop of Dubai Islands and the sea, further elevates the experience. Couple this with the café’s Mediterranean cuisine that excites and satisfies all kinds of palates and you’ve got a winner.
From salads, hot and cold mezze platters, and fresh deli sandwiches to a fine selection of desserts including mahalabia, Umm Ali and cheese kunafa, Aylla Café serves a wide range of delicious dishes. Tickle your taste buds with its offering of hot and cold beverages – its signature range of non-alcoholic mocktails and delectable smoothies are both lip-smacking and refreshing.
For shisha lovers, the café offers a variety of flavourful options. Served with ice, shisha at Aylla is a smoother experience, taking it to a whole new level.
As food, family, friends and football come together, the buzz and excitement at Aylla are sure to match that on the fields and stadiums in Qatar. With a capacity for up to 280 guests, the café offers a sense of community without being overwhelmingly crowded.
So what are you waiting for? Head to Aylla Café to catch football in all its glory on the big screens and cheer on your favourite teams. Make sure you don’t miss even a second of the action on the field as there will be many opportunities throughout the tournament to win fabulous prizes as part of the café’s daily fun activities.
