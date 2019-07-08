Reason for the fire yet to be established

A Range Rover burst into flames at King Faisal Street, Sharjah. Image Credit: Reader photo

Sharjah: A car caught fire in a parking lot on King Faisal Street in Sharjah on Sunday, Civil Defence officials said.

Major Hani Al Dahmani, director of media and public relations at Sharjah Civil Defence, said the police operation room received a call at 7.48pm on Sunday saying a car suddenly burst into flames, but luckily no one was inside the car. Two cars parked on either side of the burning vehicle were also damaged.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and managed to put out the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

The case has been handed over to the forensic laboratory to determine how the fire started.

Major Hani urged motorists to do regular maintenance on their vehicles and urged them not to leave their car engines running when they are parked.

