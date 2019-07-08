Sharjah: A car caught fire in a parking lot on King Faisal Street in Sharjah on Sunday, Civil Defence officials said.
Major Hani Al Dahmani, director of media and public relations at Sharjah Civil Defence, said the police operation room received a call at 7.48pm on Sunday saying a car suddenly burst into flames, but luckily no one was inside the car. Two cars parked on either side of the burning vehicle were also damaged.
Firefighters arrived on the scene and managed to put out the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be established.
The case has been handed over to the forensic laboratory to determine how the fire started.
Major Hani urged motorists to do regular maintenance on their vehicles and urged them not to leave their car engines running when they are parked.
How to ensure your car doesn’t catch fire
- Regular maintenance of vehicle parts and wiring is a must
- Get your fuel tanks checked
- Avoid storing flammable materials in the car
- Avoid smoking inside the vehicle
- Keep the car clutter-free
- Make sure there is a fire extinguisher inside
- Do not drive rashly as accidents also lead to fires
- If there’s a spill while you are changing oil, wash the area before your drive