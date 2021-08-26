Image Credit: Supplied

Canadian University Dubai (CUD) is preparing to celebrate yet another historical milestone, welcoming students to its City Walk campus expansion to attend in-person classes for the first time on Sunday, August 29. The festivities have already commenced with Enrolment Week taking place from August 22-28 and Orientation Week from August 23-26.

With the goal of introducing prospective students to the university and helping them prepare for autumn 2021 semester, Enrolment week provides a smooth transition into the academic year, guiding prospective students through the application and registration processes to ensure they are positioned well for success as they begin their higher education.

“Both Enrolment Week and Orientation Week have been implemented by Canadian University Dubai to meet the needs of our university community, providing flexibility in our approach to deliver the services our students require to prepare themselves accordingly for the upcoming semester,” says Dr Rami El Khatib, Vice President Student Affairs, Canadian University Dubai.

Throughout Enrolment Week, prospective students and their families can meet alumni, current students, and faculty members, learn about CUD’s 40+ accredited programmes and concentrations, explore their transfer to Canada options, and take a guided tour of the City Walk campus while adhering to Covid-19 protocols. Those who would like to attend the seven-day event can register for a time slot by visiting the CUD website.

Orientation Week is an annual programme of social and academic activities designed to introduce new students to life and study at CUD, allowing them to become familiar with their campus, programmes, faculty and peers.

“Since our establishment in 2006, Canadian University Dubai has sought to make a significant impact in the realm of higher education,” explains Dr El Khatib. “We have grown considerably from our humble beginnings, receiving national and global recognition for our commitment to providing students with a quality Canadian education in the heart of Dubai. This has enabled us to foster valuable global partnerships, contribute to the nation’s growing knowledge economy, and leave a lasting impression on the UAE’s education landscape.”

Licensed to award degrees by the UAE Ministry of Education - Higher Education Affairs, CUD's continued success has led to accreditation from many leading international professional bodies including the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), the Chartered Financial Analyst Institute (CFA), the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), the International Advertising Association (IAA), the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA), the Principles for Responsible Management Education (PRME), the Environmental Careers Organisation of Canada (ECO Canada), Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), the Association of Arab Universities (AArU), and, most recently, a partnership with Autodesk.

Positioned in the top 2 per cent of universities worldwide and top 4 in the UAE (QS World University Rankings 2022), CUD continues to grow and prosper, encouraging students to excel personally and professionally as well-rounded, lifelong learners and good global citizens while building bridges across cultures and continents from one of the world’s most dynamic cities. This makes Canadian University Dubai the best place for students to learn, innovate, and explore.