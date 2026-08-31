Can you say BJÖRKSNÄS? Al-Futtaim IKEA is putting your Swedish pronunciation to the test

The game starts with simpler names such as LACK before moving through increasingly difficult names, including BJÖRKSNÄS. A scoring system grades players’ pronunciation on camera in real time, with higher scores bringing them closer to earning an IKEA gift card.

Those who qualify for a gift card can visit IKEA Dubai Jebel Ali Festival Plaza or IKEA Dubai Festival City and show their recorded challenge video or a screenshot of their final score to redeem it, subject to the campaign terms.

Building on the viral voice-recognition pronunciation filter trend, IKEA UAE introduced its own version on TikTok featuring Swedish product names, with users regularly attempting to pronounce, guess and debate the names.

To encourage people to join in, TikTok influencers are posting their own attempts and challenging their followers to take the test.