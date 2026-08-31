Can you say BJÖRKSNÄS? Al-Futtaim IKEA is putting your Swedish pronunciation to the test

IKEA UAE turns its famously Swedish product names into a TikTok challenge
Try saying BJÖRKSNÄS out loud. Now try it on camera, in one take, with a scoreboard judging your pronunciation in real time.
That is the TikTok challenge IKEA UAE has launched this Back-to-School season, giving users the chance to test how well they can pronounce a series of IKEA product names and win an IKEA gift card in the process.
The game starts with simpler names such as LACK before moving through increasingly difficult names, including BJÖRKSNÄS. A scoring system grades players’ pronunciation on camera in real time, with higher scores bringing them closer to earning an IKEA gift card.
Those who qualify for a gift card can visit IKEA Dubai Jebel Ali Festival Plaza or IKEA Dubai Festival City and show their recorded challenge video or a screenshot of their final score to redeem it, subject to the campaign terms.
Building on the viral voice-recognition pronunciation filter trend, IKEA UAE introduced its own version on TikTok featuring Swedish product names, with users regularly attempting to pronounce, guess and debate the names.
To encourage people to join in, TikTok influencers are posting their own attempts and challenging their followers to take the test.
Alongside the TikTok challenge, Al-Futtaim IKEA continues to make everyday life at home better and more affordable for the many people across the UAE.
The Back-to-School IKEA Family offer runs until September 6, with 25 per cent to 50 per cent off on selected products in stores, online and through the IKEA app.
The offer includes products aimed at helping families prepare study and activity spaces at home, including the desk, desk lamp, book display, three-piece easel and accessories set, and stackable lunch box.
From desks and chairs to lighting, storage and everyday school essentials, the selection covers practical items families need to prepare their homes for the new school year. The focus is on creating a functional space that supports study, organisation and the return to regular school routines.
The offer is available through all IKEA UAE stores, IKEA Family offers page hyperlinked here as well. and via the IKEA app.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.