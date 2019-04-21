Abu Dhabi: The UAE yesterday launched a national strategy for artificial intelligence (AI) to improve customer services, assess government performance and increase living standards as well as to harness AI technology in the transport, tourism, health and education sectors.

The AI strategy 2031 was launched during Sunday’s Cabinet meeting chaired by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in the presence of Lt Gen Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum chairs a Cabinet meeting attended by Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Shaikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Anwar Mohammad Gargash , Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi and Abdul Rahman Al Owais.

The National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 aims at positioning the UAE as a global leader in artificial intelligence by 2031, and aims to develop an integrated system that employs artificial intelligence in vital areas in the UAE.

Shaikh Mohammad said that the UAE is moving ahead with its vision and aspirations through a well-defined plan for the UAE Centennial 2071.

“We have launched a national strategy for artificial intelligence to make an integral part of our business, our lives and our government services,” he said.

His Highness asserted that the UAE is ready to embrace technological advances and seeks to employ modern technology to enhance the quality of life.

The National AI Strategy 2031 includes eight objectives, along with a number of initiatives aimed at employing artificial intelligence in vital areas such as education, government services and the community well-being. The strategy implementation is overseen by the Emirates Council for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transactions, in coordination with a number of local and federal entities.

The eight objectives include reaffirming the UAE’s position as a global hub for artificial intelligence, increasing the competitive edge of the AI sector in the UAE, establishing an incubator for AI innovations, employing AI in the field of customer services to improve the quality of life, attracting and training talents for jobs of the future, attracting leading research capabilities, providing a data-driven infrastructure to support AI experiments and optimising AI governance and regulations.

A number of vital sectors will witness an immediate positive impact from applying AI technologies, such as the national economy. AI applications are expected to contribute to the national GDP in the coming years, which would create new economic opportunities.

Chemical management

The UAE Cabinet also adopted the National Strategy for Integrated Chemicals Management to improve the chemicals management systems in a unified manner at the national level, reduce their health and environmental impact and manage risks. It also adopted a number of decisions and laws within the framework of the organisation of government work. The resolutions included the preparation of a draft federal law to amend some provisions pertaining to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and the amendment of some articles of the Federal Law on the Diplomatic and Consular Service.

The Cabinet approved granting of a school administration allowance to the managers of People of Determination centres at the Ministry of Community Development, to enhance the participation of the national workforce and develop their capabilities, efficiency and productivity.

It reviewed the recommendations of the Federal National Council on the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s policy, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation’s policy and the request by the Council to discuss the Ministry of Economy’s policy on supporting the tourism sector.

In international relations, the Cabinet adopted and ratified a number of international agreements, including the ratification of an agreement between the UAE and the Government of Botswana to avoid double taxation, as well as agreements with the Bahrain government, Bhutan government and the Vanuatu government on air transport services.