This Ramadan, McDonald's UAE is focusing on empowering women in need through collaborating with Al Ghadeer Emirati Crafts. The initiative by Emirates Red Crescent supports more than 200 women in need across the country of varying ages and nationalities, by providing them with resources to make culturally inspired products to support their livelihood. Three colouring storybooks will be sold across all McDonald’s restaurants in the UAE for Dh5 each, with all the proceeds going to Al Ghadeer. The special collection of colouring storybooks have been penned by Emirati author Maitha Al Khayat, while the colouring sketches are designed by Al Ghadeer’s craftswomen.
The books can be purchased at McDonald’s restaurants across the UAE, whether at the front counter or drive-thru service, as well as part of delivery orders on the McDonald's App. Each book focuses on locally inspired characters whose adventures can be followed by young readers as they colour the sketches.
The initiative also welcomed the participation of Maitha Al Khayat, who brought to life engaging stories around the themes of tolerance, friendship, caring and togetherness. The writer and illustrator is passionate about introducing children to the culture of GCC and has already published more than 170 works in English and Arabic. Through her involvement, McDonald's UAE aims to encourage female creators and provide a deeper understanding of the local culture during the holy month.
Hind Al Muhairbi, Director of Al Ghadeer Emirati Crafts, said that the partnership between McDonald's UAE and Al Ghadeer embodies a mutual commitment to social responsibility. It enhances the efforts undertaken by the project to achieve its goals in empowering women in need through sustainable crafts. She further stressed that such initiatives contribute to strengthening the inclination towards giving, especially among the youth, while also motivating them to read, learn and expand their knowledge.
"This Ramadan, we are pleased to collaborate with Al Ghadeer Emirati Crafts and Emirates Red Crescent,” said Walid Fakih, General Manager at McDonald's UAE. “Our long-standing and successful partnership with Emirates Red Crescent enabled us to gain a deeper understanding and appreciation of the inspirational work done to support the talented women at Al Ghadeer Emirati Crafts. We strive to sell 60,000 of the specially curated books over the holy month and we are so proud to highlight the importance of diversity, equality and culture, hand in hand with Al Ghadeer Emirati Crafts."
