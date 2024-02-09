If you are looking to upgrade your wardrobe for the next season, look no further than BurJuman Mall. Your favourite community mall has launched its much-anticipated spring-summer campaign called Everyday Fashion at BurJuman Mall.
As part of the campaign, the mall is hosting fashion shows every Friday and Saturday from 6pm-9pm until February 17. Popular brands such as Max Fashion, Splash, Forever21, Cotton ON, Aeropostale, Biba, Rangriti, Shree, Arrow, ColorPlus, Gentle Park, Springfield, Soha and more will showcase their latest collections, making it all too easy for you to be on-trend. Just pick up the items that take your fancy from the relevant stores.
If you end up spending Dh250 and more at the stores across the mall, a chic, sustainable jute bag is all yours. However, capping the spend at just Dh250 might be a tad difficult. With more than 80 plus brands to pick and choose from, you could be heading for a wardrobe overhaul. It’s not a bad idea as the more you shop, the more you win.
And it’s not just fashion that’s in the spotlight at BurJuman Mall this February. To mark the Philippines’ flower festival, Panagbenga, the mall has some exciting entertainment lined up. From February 23-25, it will be staging these shows at various places in the mall. If you miss the 6pm show, you can always catch the 8pm or 9pm ones.
So round up your family and friends and head to BurJuman Mall to experience the ultimate in fashion, shopping and entertainment. With the recently launched community space, B-Hub, hosting workshops, book clubs and fun activities, there is something for everyone. And while you are at it, take advantage of the myriad photo opportunities around the mall to create long-lasting memories for you and your loved ones.
For more information, visit Burjuman.com or follow @BurJuman on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok