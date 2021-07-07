GN Focus picks top 12 consultants for all your immigration and second citizenship planning

AAA Associates

Key services

AAA Associates is a leading provider for business immigration and second citizenship services. The company has one of the largest business immigration and citizenship by investment processing departments in the Middle East, with dedicated sub-units for specialised requirements.

USP of the company

All well-trained and experienced staff handle cases in a proactive manner. The company has a very high record of submissions and approvals than most business immigration/ citizenship by investment firms in the region. AAA Associates is currently serving the limited time ‘No Approval, No Fee’ formula for the best interest of clients.

Contact details

Al Kherdaji International

Legal Consultants

The company represents an elite group of immigration attorneys and legal professionals who bring dynamic perspectives and extensive experience to its clients in a field where what you know can make or break your success.

Key services

Residency and citizenship by investment and economic migration

Years of service

Accumulated years of service of 25 years

Specialisations

Entrepreneur and start-up immigration programmes

Registration and accreditation

RAK International Corporate Centre — UAE The Inter-Pacific Bar Association — Japan

Special package

The company helps clients to expand their business overseas and get work and residence permits in the investment-hosting countries.

Contact details

Ailc.legal; 050 5751948

Cosmos Immigration

Key services

Immigration advice, appealing refused visa, business planning and forecasting layout, visa application, Canada/USA — education assessment, Australia — skill assessment, licencing support for professional occupations, specifically healthcare and engineering sectors.

Years of service

10 years

Specialisations

Maximum visa success ratio — 100 per cent accuracy in documentation for visa application and 100 per cent successful outcome for student visa application

Registration and accreditation

Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council (ICCRC), Migration Agents Registration Authority – Australia (MARA), Immigration Advisers Authority – New Zealand (IAA), Proud Partners of IDP – Global (Co-founders of IELTS)

Special packages

Aspiring immigrants get free 14-hour Cosmos online IELTS training and students can avail free career counselling.

Contact details

Cosmosimmigration.com; 04 357 7796

111 Immigration

Key services

Citizenship, residence, and immigration by investment

Years of service

7 years

Specialisations

More than 20 citizenship and residences programmes

Registration and accreditation

Specialised lawyers, registered and well recognised by several governments and officials

Contact details

PTGoldenvisa

Key services

Immigration consultancy, real estate agents, developers, tax optimisation and property management

Years of service

Since 2012

Specialisations

Real estate and immigration

Registration and accreditation

The company was established in 2012 in Portugal and the branch in Dubai was established in 2017.

Contact details

Dubai: 052 2468099; 050 4764823; 052 583 4199

Portugal: +351 962 284 098

Rif Trust

Key services

Citizenship-by-investment, residency-by-investment, post-citizenship and residency by investment services (such as passport renewal, company formation, bank account opening, driver’s licence applications) and government advisory services

Years of Service

9 years

Specialisations

Citizenship by investment: Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Malta (MEIN), Montenegro, St Lucia, St Kitts and Nevis, Turkey & Vanuatu

Residency by Investment: Portugal, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Malta (MPRP), United Kingdom, and Spain .

Registration

Investment Migration Council Representative for the Caribbean, Trade Mission for the Vanuatu in the UAE, International Marketing Agent for Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, Malta (MIIP & MPRP), Montenegro, Vanuatu, Canada, Malta, Portugal, and the UK

Accreditation

Uglobal Top 25 Global Investment Migration Advisories, UAE Business Awards’ Best Global Citizenship & Residency Advisory Firm 2020.

Special package

Eid exclusive offer: $45,000 discount and 50 per cent off on legal fees for a family of four for St Kitts and Nevis citizenship by investment. Offer expires on July 31, 2021.

Contact details

Riftrust.com; contact@riftrust.com; 04 520 6777

Savory & Partners

This is a British-owned family company with roots dating back to 1797, when — under the name of Savory & Moore — it provided the anointing oil used in the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II as monarch of the UK.

Key Services

Having provided citizenship and residency to over 1,100 clients and their families with 100 per cent success rate, it offers services for processing citizenship by investment, residency by investment and Golden Visas, and immigration by investment programmes in more than 20 jurisdictions worldwide, including the Caribbean, European Union, the UK and the US. Its multinational team can also provide assistance in more than 15 languages.

Registration and accreditation

It is one of the first companies to become a government authorised agent in all five Caribbean citizenship by investment jurisdictions.

Contact details

04 430 1717; 054 440 2955; Savoryandpartners.com

SchengenVisas.com

Key services

SchengenVisas.com is the most accurate source for Schengen visa information. It offers daily updates on the status of all Schengen nations and comprehensive information about all Schengen visas and corresponding national documentation. It also provides details on all travel permissions required for future travel considering new Schengen security protocols.

Years of service

Active since 2020

Specialisations

SchengenVisas.com is a reliable and specific source of information. This is the the first to offer precise translations of all information into Arabic, French and English.

Registration and accreditation

It is a specialised subsidiary of Guide Consultants.

Special packages

SchengenVisas.com are investing in expanding their services, these will become available as soon as the world opens its borders to travel. Watch this space.

Contact details

Step Global

Key services

United States and Canada investment immigration programmes

Years of Service

Over 12 years of investment immigration experience

Specialisations

US EB-5 Immigrant Investor Programme; Canada Start-up Visa; US E-2 Investor Visa.

Registration

DMCC

Special package

Exclusive Canada PR by investment; only $315,000 CAD is the total cost, including fees and investment

Contact details

Stepglobalgroup.com; 04 7707825

Vazir Group

It is a globally recognised immigration boutique, providing a wide range of services from assisting clients in the initial application steps to providing them post-landing services and jobs in Canada.

Key services

Immigration services for the whole family, student visas, parent visas, permanent residencies, work permits, post-landing services and much more

Years of service

The group has been in this field for over 20 years and it aims to continue building a strong brand legacy.

Registration and accreditation

Pedro Centeno, ICCRC approved member, License number is R408567

Contact details

Vazirgroup.com; 04 2438581

WWICS

Key services

WWICS has emerged as the world leader in providing global resettlement solutions in the area of skilled immigration, business establishment, investment migration, student visa, family-class immigration and other resettlement services.

Years of service

Established in 1993, WWICS is one of the world’s largest immigration groups and it has been providing industry-rich services over the past 27 years.

Specialisations

WWICS offers specialised immigration services with an emphasis on investment migration under citizenship and residency by investment programmes.

Registration and accreditation

WWICS and its staff and associates are members of ICCRC, MARA, CAPIC, ICCC, IMC, IIUSA, OISC, PHDCCI, CII, FICCI, ICBC, CMA, APIEC, IACC and Spanish Trade Chamber.

Contact details

Wwicsgroup.com; 055 9006360

Y-Axis

Key services

Immigration representation for permanent residency, business visas, tourist and visit visas, telephone consultations, rejected visa applications, administrative appeals tribunal assistance, free counselling

Years of service

21 years

Specialisations

Immigration, visas, career counselling

Registration and accreditation

IELTS testing centre with the British Council

British Council IELTS registration Centre

Migration Agents Registration Authority (MARA)

Member of Migration Institutes of Australia (MIA)

Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council (ICCRC)

Awards

UAE Business Awards — 2021 Leading Specialist In Australian and Canadian Permanent Residency.

Contact details