AAA Associates
Key services
AAA Associates is a leading provider for business immigration and second citizenship services. The company has one of the largest business immigration and citizenship by investment processing departments in the Middle East, with dedicated sub-units for specialised requirements.
USP of the company
All well-trained and experienced staff handle cases in a proactive manner. The company has a very high record of submissions and approvals than most business immigration/ citizenship by investment firms in the region. AAA Associates is currently serving the limited time ‘No Approval, No Fee’ formula for the best interest of clients.
Contact details
04 5639500; Aaa-international.com
Al Kherdaji International
Legal Consultants
The company represents an elite group of immigration attorneys and legal professionals who bring dynamic perspectives and extensive experience to its clients in a field where what you know can make or break your success.
Key services
Residency and citizenship by investment and economic migration
Years of service
Accumulated years of service of 25 years
Specialisations
Entrepreneur and start-up immigration programmes
Registration and accreditation
RAK International Corporate Centre — UAE The Inter-Pacific Bar Association — Japan
Special package
The company helps clients to expand their business overseas and get work and residence permits in the investment-hosting countries.
Contact details
Ailc.legal; 050 5751948
Cosmos Immigration
Key services
Immigration advice, appealing refused visa, business planning and forecasting layout, visa application, Canada/USA — education assessment, Australia — skill assessment, licencing support for professional occupations, specifically healthcare and engineering sectors.
Years of service
10 years
Specialisations
Maximum visa success ratio — 100 per cent accuracy in documentation for visa application and 100 per cent successful outcome for student visa application
Registration and accreditation
Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council (ICCRC), Migration Agents Registration Authority – Australia (MARA), Immigration Advisers Authority – New Zealand (IAA), Proud Partners of IDP – Global (Co-founders of IELTS)
Special packages
Aspiring immigrants get free 14-hour Cosmos online IELTS training and students can avail free career counselling.
Contact details
Cosmosimmigration.com; 04 357 7796
111 Immigration
Key services
Citizenship, residence, and immigration by investment
Years of service
7 years
Specialisations
More than 20 citizenship and residences programmes
Registration and accreditation
Specialised lawyers, registered and well recognised by several governments and officials
Contact details
04 3851115; 111immigration.com
PTGoldenvisa
Key services
Immigration consultancy, real estate agents, developers, tax optimisation and property management
Years of service
Since 2012
Specialisations
Real estate and immigration
Registration and accreditation
The company was established in 2012 in Portugal and the branch in Dubai was established in 2017.
Contact details
contact@ptgoldenvisa.com; Ptgoldenvisa.com;
Dubai: 052 2468099; 050 4764823; 052 583 4199
Portugal: +351 962 284 098
Rif Trust
Key services
Citizenship-by-investment, residency-by-investment, post-citizenship and residency by investment services (such as passport renewal, company formation, bank account opening, driver’s licence applications) and government advisory services
Years of Service
9 years
Specialisations
Citizenship by investment: Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Malta (MEIN), Montenegro, St Lucia, St Kitts and Nevis, Turkey & Vanuatu
Residency by Investment: Portugal, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Malta (MPRP), United Kingdom, and Spain .
Registration
Investment Migration Council Representative for the Caribbean, Trade Mission for the Vanuatu in the UAE, International Marketing Agent for Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, Malta (MIIP & MPRP), Montenegro, Vanuatu, Canada, Malta, Portugal, and the UK
Accreditation
Uglobal Top 25 Global Investment Migration Advisories, UAE Business Awards’ Best Global Citizenship & Residency Advisory Firm 2020.
Special package
Eid exclusive offer: $45,000 discount and 50 per cent off on legal fees for a family of four for St Kitts and Nevis citizenship by investment. Offer expires on July 31, 2021.
Contact details
Riftrust.com; contact@riftrust.com; 04 520 6777
Savory & Partners
This is a British-owned family company with roots dating back to 1797, when — under the name of Savory & Moore — it provided the anointing oil used in the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II as monarch of the UK.
Key Services
Having provided citizenship and residency to over 1,100 clients and their families with 100 per cent success rate, it offers services for processing citizenship by investment, residency by investment and Golden Visas, and immigration by investment programmes in more than 20 jurisdictions worldwide, including the Caribbean, European Union, the UK and the US. Its multinational team can also provide assistance in more than 15 languages.
Registration and accreditation
It is one of the first companies to become a government authorised agent in all five Caribbean citizenship by investment jurisdictions.
Contact details
04 430 1717; 054 440 2955; Savoryandpartners.com
SchengenVisas.com
Key services
SchengenVisas.com is the most accurate source for Schengen visa information. It offers daily updates on the status of all Schengen nations and comprehensive information about all Schengen visas and corresponding national documentation. It also provides details on all travel permissions required for future travel considering new Schengen security protocols.
Years of service
Active since 2020
Specialisations
SchengenVisas.com is a reliable and specific source of information. This is the the first to offer precise translations of all information into Arabic, French and English.
Registration and accreditation
It is a specialised subsidiary of Guide Consultants.
Special packages
SchengenVisas.com are investing in expanding their services, these will become available as soon as the world opens its borders to travel. Watch this space.
Contact details
SchengenVisas.com; info@schengenvisas.com
Step Global
Key services
United States and Canada investment immigration programmes
Years of Service
Over 12 years of investment immigration experience
Specialisations
US EB-5 Immigrant Investor Programme; Canada Start-up Visa; US E-2 Investor Visa.
Registration
DMCC
Special package
Exclusive Canada PR by investment; only $315,000 CAD is the total cost, including fees and investment
Contact details
Stepglobalgroup.com; 04 7707825
Vazir Group
It is a globally recognised immigration boutique, providing a wide range of services from assisting clients in the initial application steps to providing them post-landing services and jobs in Canada.
Key services
Immigration services for the whole family, student visas, parent visas, permanent residencies, work permits, post-landing services and much more
Years of service
The group has been in this field for over 20 years and it aims to continue building a strong brand legacy.
Registration and accreditation
Pedro Centeno, ICCRC approved member, License number is R408567
Contact details
Vazirgroup.com; 04 2438581
WWICS
Key services
WWICS has emerged as the world leader in providing global resettlement solutions in the area of skilled immigration, business establishment, investment migration, student visa, family-class immigration and other resettlement services.
Years of service
Established in 1993, WWICS is one of the world’s largest immigration groups and it has been providing industry-rich services over the past 27 years.
Specialisations
WWICS offers specialised immigration services with an emphasis on investment migration under citizenship and residency by investment programmes.
Registration and accreditation
WWICS and its staff and associates are members of ICCRC, MARA, CAPIC, ICCC, IMC, IIUSA, OISC, PHDCCI, CII, FICCI, ICBC, CMA, APIEC, IACC and Spanish Trade Chamber.
Contact details
Wwicsgroup.com; 055 9006360
Y-Axis
Key services
Immigration representation for permanent residency, business visas, tourist and visit visas, telephone consultations, rejected visa applications, administrative appeals tribunal assistance, free counselling
Years of service
21 years
Specialisations
Immigration, visas, career counselling
Registration and accreditation
IELTS testing centre with the British Council
British Council IELTS registration Centre
Migration Agents Registration Authority (MARA)
Member of Migration Institutes of Australia (MIA)
Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council (ICCRC)
Awards
UAE Business Awards — 2021 Leading Specialist In Australian and Canadian Permanent Residency.
Contact details
Y-axis.ae; 04 2483900; 65 045 000; dubai@y-axis.com