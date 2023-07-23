GEMS Metropole School – Al Waha, as the latest community school in Dubai Land, offers a unique value proposition to the communities in the premium neighbourhood. The school’s commitment to nurturing tomorrow’s leaders is evident in its comprehensive offerings and state-of-the-art facilities.

The school’s brand-new purpose-built campus spans an impressive area of 26,383 square metres, designed meticulously to accommodate 3,450 students. This spacious and modern environment provides students with ample opportunities for learning and growth. The campus includes facilities such as a forest school, farm, and the Bio Cube for immersive outdoor experiences, swimming pools, science and technology labs, dedicated spaces for arts and sports, and much more. These facilities ensure that students have access to a range of educational resources to support their holistic development.

Under the leadership of its Founding Principal, Jeremy Hallum, the vision of GEMS Metropole School is to create a sustainable and inclusive community hub that nurtures future leaders through high-quality education. Hallum, with his wealth of experience in the GEMS Education leadership team, is dedicated to ensuring the students flourish and grow. His previous success at GEMS Founders School – Al Mizhar positions him optimally to lead MTW towards achieving its goals.

Sustainability and entrepreneurial innovation are essential components of the school’s curriculum. MTW aims to instil these values in students over the course of their school years. Through its unique pathway, the school integrates sustainability into real-world practices. Students learn to create and run sustainable businesses, evaluate environmental impact, develop solutions, and build sustainable supply chains. This hands-on approach equips students with the skills and mindset needed to address future challenges and contribute to a better world.

MTW is organised into four stages, each designed to support students in their quest for success. The Forest School, catering to FS1 to Year 2 students, cultivates curiosity and a sense of wonder through outdoor learning. The Values School, for Years 3 to 6, focuses on developing confidence, social skills, and strong moral values. The Active School, serving Years 7 to 9, nurtures creativity and innovative thinking through engaging programmes. Finally, the Future School, for Years 10 to 13, prepares students for their careers by equipping them with practical knowledge, critical thinking abilities, and professional skills relevant to the modern world.

These four stages provide a comprehensive and progressive approach to education, ensuring that students receive a well-rounded and impactful learning experience under the able guidance of the school’s able staff that includes experienced UK-trained teachers.

Moreover, GEMS Metropole School – Al Waha recognises the importance of affordability. As part of its commitment to the community, the school offers a 10 per cent founding family tuition fee discount for the academic year 2023-24. This initiative aims to make high-quality education more accessible to families in the premium neighbourhood, ensuring that students have the opportunity to benefit from the exceptional educational offerings at MTW.

In conclusion, GEMS Metropole School – Al Waha stands out as a premier educational institution that offers a range of value-for-money offerings. With its dedicated leadership, emphasis on sustainability and entrepreneurial innovation, and the four stages of development, the school provides a transformative educational journey for students, setting the stage for their future success and enabling them to become the leaders of tomorrow.