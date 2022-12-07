The Gulf News India Property Show , organised by Maxpo Exhibitions in association with India’s National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), begins on Saturday, December 10, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, with more than 120 real estate developers participating from across India.

Offering unrivalled access to over 75,000 properties across various price points from 50 Indian cities , this two-day event gathers prestigious developers from the residential and commercial real estate value chain, financial institutions, and thought leaders from India.

Buoyed by the depreciating Indian rupee, steady capital appreciation and rental yield, a growing number of NRI investors globally are now turning to real estate in India to diversity their assets. And who can deny the emotional value of home ownership for NRIs in the cities of their origin?

“There is at least 10-15 per cent increase in demand by the NRIs in the first nine months of this year as compared to the corresponding period in 2021,” Anuj Puri, Chairman at Indian real estate services company ANAROCK Group, tells Gulf News.

Investment trends

As per ANAROCK Research, the nine months of 2022 (January-September) saw housing sales of at least 2,73,000 units across the top 7 cities. “On an average, in any given quarter, the share of NRI purchases is anywhere between 10-15 per cent of the total sales in that period.” Puri says.

According to a recent ANAROCK survey, most NRIs (around 75 per cent) prefer properties priced below INR9 million. “Around 47 per cent prefer premium homes between INR9 million and INR10.5 million, followed by 21 per cent opting for units in the luxury category, priced between INR10.5 million and INR20.5 million, while 10 per cent want to buy ultra-luxury homes priced at around INR25 million,” says Puri.

The IT hubs of Bengaluru and Pune (19 per cent) are seeing the highest NRI demand, followed by Delhi-NCR. Collectively, these two cities saw approximately 78,250 homes sold in the first nine months of 2022 – accounting for 29 per cent sales share among the top 7 cities.

Capturing all these trends and more, the Gulf News India Property Show is an exceptional opportunity for NRIs in the UAE to assess the market, scout for apartments, villas, plots for development and commercial real estate, and connect with some of India’s most trusted developers.

“Real estate purchase has always been a popular avenue for NRI investors. With the currency’s depreciation offering more value for their capital, NRIs are flexing this increased spending power with property investments,” says M I Sait, CEO, Maxpo Exhibitions, which organises the India Property Show along with Gulf News.

“High global interest rates and inflation have not only led to the depreciation of Indian rupee but also destabilised other investment options; such as stocks, commodities, and gold. These factors have driven interests in real estate,” explains Sait, adding, “The real estate sector in India has grown robustly, despite witnessing several relatively lean years within the past decade. As per industry indices, property prices in the country increased by about 70 per cent in absolute terms in the five-year period between June 2012 and June 2017.”

Maharashtra-based Badhekar Group, one of the exhibitors at the Gulf News India Property Show, has noted a strong demand for residential units among NRI buyers. “The depreciating value of the Indian rupee opens a unique window of opportunity for all NRIs to turn their foreign-earned money into a tangible asset for better profits and returns over time. A property back home that fits your sentiments with added benefits on taxes as well as regulations, makes this investment a lot more fruitful,” says Pravin Badhekar, MD.

A comprehensive platform for Indian real estate

Choosing the right property that fits your family’s needs and future investment goals is one of the key decisions of our life but it can be overwhelming for most buyers to choose the right unit from so many options. Dubbed as the ultimate sales platform for Indian real estate in Dubai, the Gulf News India Property Show offers families a great chance to engage with India’s top developers, explore new projects, discuss their preferences and budget, and take the next step forward.

Around 2,500 visitors attended the last edition of the Gulf News India Property Show in June 2022, with properties from over 60 developers on display making it one of the largest gathering of the Indian real estate community in the UAE.

Many of the exhibitors participating at the current edition have lined up special offers and promotions to encourage NRI families in Dubai invest in real estate in 2023. Many of them will showcase new projects and discuss sectoral trends shaping the investment landscape in India.

“Vacation homes or resort ownership in popular tourist destinations and the sale lease back model are the new trends in real estate investments in India,” says Dinesh Yadav, Director, Fine Acers, which offers unique resort investment opportunities in Rajasthan.

“These investment pathways offer better growth options along with steady returns with the opportunity to use the property as a second home,” says Yadav.

Another exhibitor, Prime LifeSpace with projects in Mumbai and Chennai, is looking forward to connecting with investors in the UAE. “As demand for quality housing in integrated townships is on the rise, NRIs can expect a high regular rental income of up to 8 per cent, appreciation value over a period as well as tax benefits up to INR200,000. With easy payment plans, Prime LifeSpace offers the right investment opportunity for NRIs to invest back home,” says Rajeev Ajmera, Founder & Managing Director.

If you are planning to invest in Indian real estate in 2023, the Gulf News India Property Show is your right platform to explore new projects. Register now on https://maxpo.ae/events_1.php for this free-to-attend event and book your dream property.

At a glance

Gulf News India Property Show

December 10-11; 10am-8pm