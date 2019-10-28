Jonawan is on his way to Saudi after 18,000-km journey from Indonesia

Dubai: An Indonesian traveller, who rode 18,000-km on a motorbike with his son to reach Saudi Arabia for Umrah has thanked Dubai Police for helping him reach his consulate in the emirate.

Lilik Jonawan and his son Ahmad, were passing through the UAE on their way to Saudi after setting off from Indonesia and had driven across several countries to get here.

Jonawan and his son wanted to reach their consulate in Dubai to finish some paper work and sought help from police to guide them to the Indonesian consulate in Bur Dubai, so a police car escorted them to the consulate.

Brigadier Abdullah Bin Khadim, Director of Bur Dubai police station, said the Indonesian traveler came to the station the next day to thank the officers for their effort.